Digo Neli PLF celebrates 3rd Foundation Day in Arunachal’s Lower Siang

The 3rd Foundation Day of the Digo Neli Primary Level Federation (PLF) was celebrated at Lumpo village in Arunachal's Lower Siang district on March 7 with enthusiastic participation from local communities.

The programme was attended by Pakmo Koyu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Lower Siang district, as the chief guest. Mikir Doye Koyu, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) of Seren Circle, was also present on the occasion.

The event saw the participation of Gaon Buras, PRI members, officials of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Self Help Group (SHG) members from Nari Circle and members of the general public.

Addressing the gathering, Pakmo Koyu congratulated the members of the federation for successfully completing three years of dedicated service in strengthening women’s collectives and grassroots institutions.

He highlighted the important role of SHGs in reducing poverty, promoting self-employment and building strong community-based institutions. He also spoke about the vision of Viksit Bharat, encouraging creativity, empowerment of the girl child and maintaining cleanliness in villages.

During the programme, solar dryers were distributed to SHG members of Adi-Tako Nyame and Nari to support livelihood activities and promote rural self-reliance.

The event concluded with appreciation for the efforts of the federation and SHG members in promoting community development and economic empowerment at the grassroots level.