Dilapidated NH-515 and NH-13 stretches in Arunachal trigger safety concerns, commuters seek urgent repairs

The deteriorating condition of key stretches of National Highway-515 and National Highway-13 in Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a major concern for commuters, transport operators and residents, with damaged road surfaces, deep potholes and eroded stretches severely affecting connectivity across the region.

The affected roads, which form part of the Trans Arunachal Highway network, connect several districts of central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh with neighbouring Assam and serve as vital transport corridors for passengers, goods and essential services.

The NH-515 stretch connecting Jonai in Assam to Pasighat via Ruksin, Sille, Oyan, Rani and 7 Mile has witnessed extensive deterioration, making travel increasingly hazardous. The highway is a key route linking East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, besides providing connectivity to Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Namsai and Lohit districts.

Similarly, the condition of NH-13 beyond Raneghat Bridge towards Mebo, Dambuk and Roing has worsened considerably. The Raneghat-Ayeng-Mebo section under Mebo Sub-Division is riddled with deep potholes, damaged carriageways and eroded road surfaces, with several stretches near Ayeng village, Siku Bridge and Mebo Char-ali reported to be in a severely deteriorated state.

Daily commuters said the poor condition of the highways has increased travel time and vehicle maintenance costs while posing risks to passengers. Residents also pointed out that the roads are critical for accessing healthcare, educational institutions, markets and emergency services.

The present situation follows the transfer of these highway stretches from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways during the 2015-16 financial year.

At the time of the transfer, members of the Pasighat-Bomjir NH-52 Bachao Committee had opposed the move, arguing that the state PWD would face difficulties in maintaining the strategically important highways. Memorandums highlighting these concerns were submitted in 2016 to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and the then Director General of BRO.

Residents now say those apprehensions have materialised, alleging that the roads have not undergone comprehensive renovation over the past decade despite their strategic and economic significance. They also claimed that several bridges along the route are showing signs of structural deterioration.

Although limited patchwork repairs were reportedly carried out near the 7 Mile Bridge at Rani village and the Raneghat Bridge following complaints last year, commuters alleged that the repairs were temporary and failed to address the deteriorating condition of the broader highway network. Fresh potholes have already developed in some of the repaired sections.

Residents and commuters have sought immediate intervention from the state PWD Highway Division and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), urging the agencies to undertake comprehensive maintenance and restoration of the highways.

Besides affecting civilian movement and economic activities, the highways are also considered strategically important as they serve as key routes for the movement of security forces towards areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Residents have called for sustained maintenance and long-term upgrading of the road infrastructure to ensure safe connectivity and uninterrupted transportation across central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.