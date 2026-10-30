The Centre has notified a new national highway connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, raising hopes of improved connectivity and repairs to a road network that has remained in poor condition for years.

Designated as National Highway-515A, the route begins at its junction with NH-515 near Akajan in Assam and passes through Likabali, Siji, Garu, Dali and Basar before terminating at its junction with NH-13 near Bam (Bame) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued the notification, formally recognising the route as a national highway.

The development comes amid growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Likabali-Garu stretch, which has long posed difficulties for commuters, traders and security personnel travelling towards Arunachal Pradesh's border areas.

The road is marked by deep potholes, damaged stretches and frequent blockades caused by landslides. The situation worsens during the monsoon, disrupting the movement of essential supplies to several key administrative towns in the state.

The Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) welcomed the notification, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-standing demand of the Galo community.

GYO president Bomkar Gara said the organisation had been pursuing the demand for several years and termed the notification a significant achievement.

He said the new national highway designation could improve connectivity, support development and create greater opportunities for the Galo-Gumin community.