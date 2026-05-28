District NCORD meeting in Arunachal’s East Siang reviews action against drugs, gambling and tobacco

The 21st Monthly District NCORD Meeting was held in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani to review enforcement measures, rehabilitation initiatives and awareness programmes related to drug abuse, alcoholism and other social issues.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba along with officials from various departments and stakeholders.

Reviewing the Action Taken Report of the previous meeting, the Superintendent of Police informed that joint checking and inspection drives were carried out by the Police Department, District Administration and the Department of Tax & Excise against the illegal sale of liquor, tobacco and narcotic substances across different parts of the district.

During the month, enforcement agencies conducted raids and seizures of IMFL, beer and breezer products from several locations. The meeting also reviewed destruction drives against wild cannabis cultivation conducted jointly by the District Administration, Police and Forest Department in identified areas of Pasighat and nearby regions.

Awareness campaigns against drug abuse and substance addiction were also organised across the district through coordinated efforts involving police and stakeholders.

The meeting further reviewed the functioning of seven de-addiction centres operating in the district and ongoing rehabilitation efforts. The Department of Industry informed that recovering addicts are being encouraged to participate in vocational and skill-based training programmes, including computer training, mushroom cultivation and electrician courses.

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani stressed the need to engage youth in constructive activities such as sports events, exposure tours and educational campus visits for students seeking higher studies and career opportunities.

The meeting also emphasised strict implementation of the COTPA Act, particularly the ban on the sale of tobacco products within 500 metres of schools. The Education Department was directed to identify vulnerable areas where tobacco counters are operating illegally for necessary action.

Concerned departments were also asked to conduct surveys in areas linked to alcohol abuse and gambling activities. Officials stressed the need for sustained enforcement and strict adherence to bar timing regulations to discourage such activities.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba appreciated the role of rehabilitation centres and said success stories of recovering addicts and information about available facilities would be promoted through media platforms to encourage more people to seek help.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all stakeholders to continue coordinated efforts towards building a drug-free and socially responsible society in East Siang district.