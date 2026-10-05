‘Do not take law into your own hands’: Arunachal home minister amid Siang dam protests

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has appealed for peace in the Siang region amid escalating protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), urging protesters not to take the law into their own hands.

Natung said the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) was only a survey to assess the project’s capacity and feasibility and did not amount to a final decision on its implementation.

“The PFR is just a survey to know the capacity and feasibility. If found negative, we can abolish the project,” Natung said.

His remarks came after clashes were reported between protesters and security personnel at Riga and Ugeng in the Siang region during PFR-related activities. Several people, including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and an Assistant Commandant, were reportedly injured in the confrontations. The exact number of injured has not been officially confirmed.

Natung condemned the attack on paramilitary personnel at Riga village and appealed to all sides to maintain peace. “The attack on paramilitary forces at Riga village of Siang is condemnable and I urge all to maintain peace,” he said.

The Home Minister also called on groups opposing the project to engage with the government and raise their concerns through dialogue.

“I urge all the anti-dam protesters to sit and talk with the government regarding their grievances,” Natung said, adding that the government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu would not let them down.

Emphasising the importance of peace for development, Natung said, “Only peace can bring development. If there is no peace, there is no development.”

The SUMP has remained a contentious issue in the Siang region, with sections of local communities strongly opposing the project and activities linked to it. Protesters have raised concerns over its potential impact on land, livelihoods, displacement, biodiversity and ancestral territories.

The state government has maintained that the PFR is an initial technical assessment and does not represent a final decision to implement the project. It has also called for dialogue with communities concerned about the proposed project.