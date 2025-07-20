Doctors adopt TB patients as Nikshay Mitras in Arunachal's Changlang

An interaction meeting with TB patients was held on July 19, at the District TB Cell, Changlang, under the leadership of Dr. Kamlom Mossang (MD), District TB Officer.

He was accompanies with Dr. M.K. Longchang, Medical Superintendent of DH Changlang, Dr. Achu Chena (MD, Microbiology-cum-MO-TC), Dr. Moonlop Yongsam, Medical Officer (RI), Dr. Reshma Pait, Medical Officer In-Charge, PHC Yatdam, and Dr. Jempo Taiju, Dental Surgeon, DH Changlang, along with NTEP staff.

The meeting focused on the Nikshay Mitra initiative and the mission to eliminate TB by 2025.

Dr. Mossang emphasized the importance of adopting TB patients and strengthening community participation to ensure nutritional and emotional support for those in need.

During the meeting, five doctors came forward as Nikshay Mitras by adopting one TB patient each — Dr. M.K. Longchang, Dr. Achu Chena, Dr. Moonlop Yongsam, Dr. Reshma Pait, and Dr. Jempo Taiju. This collective effort reinforces the vision of making “TB Mukt Bharat” a reality.