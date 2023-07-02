Doctors from Arunachal Pradesh came together to celebrate Doctors Day. The grand celebration took place at the Waii International Hotel, where doctors from various government and private hospitals across the state congregated.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, with Chowna Mein, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. Alo Libang, the Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, also attended the event as the Guest of Honor.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the oath-taking ceremony of Dr. Kesang Wangdi Thongdok, who assumed the role of the new President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Arunachal Pradesh. The program further included the distribution of prizes, felicitations, and captivating cultural performances, including dances by dentist doctors and others.

Dr. Byabang Rana, the Managing Director of Heema Hospital, expressed his views exclusively to India Today, urging the youth to prioritize their health and abstain from alcohol and drugs. Reflecting on the challenges faced by doctors in hilly states like Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Rana stated that the situation is gradually changing.