Healthcare services were disrupted in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday as doctors joined the nationwide protest seeking justice for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Doctors at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Naharlagun staged a protest in front of the Emergency and Trauma Department, holding placards and shouting slogans.

They demanded justice for the victim and her family.

A doctor, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that all routine services in the hospital were shut down. Doctors at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital in Itanagar also participated in the protest.



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RKM secretary Swami Vedasarananda announced that the hospital had suspended outpatient department services and elective surgeries for 24 hours, starting from 6 am today. Essential services will continue to operate as usual.

Doctors at Aalo General Hospital in West Siang district and Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat also joined the protest.

The protesting doctors at Aalo demanded security for government and private doctors, nurses, and health professionals, urging the government to provide 24x7 security.

On Friday, the Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh branch called for the immediate arrest of the culprits, a speedy trial, and maximum punishment for those involved in the incident.

They also sought the formulation of a central law to protect doctors and other healthcare personnel.