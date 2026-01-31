Donyi Polo airport bags top UDAN honour, boosts Arunachal’s aviation footprint

Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh has been adjudged the best airport under the Regional Connectivity Scheme–UDAN, marking a significant milestone in the state’s aviation and infrastructure journey.

The award was presented by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu at the ‘Wings India 2026’ civil aviation event held in Hyderabad, officials said.

The airport received the honour under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN), which aims to enhance air connectivity to underserved and unserved regions of the country.

Reacting to the recognition, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the award reflects the collective effort to strengthen regional connectivity and infrastructure, while opening new avenues for growth, tourism and economic opportunity across Arunachal Pradesh.

Commissioned in late 2022 and developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Donyi Polo Airport currently operates regular commercial flights to Delhi and Kolkata, substantially improving passenger access to the frontier state and supporting economic activity.

Officials said the accolade underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s progress in aviation infrastructure and connectivity, while reinforcing the impact of the UDAN scheme in integrating remote regions with the national air network.

The recognition is expected to further raise the state’s profile on India’s aviation map and encourage continued investment in air transport infrastructure, in line with broader efforts to drive regional development through improved connectivity.