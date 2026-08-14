Downstream forum raises concerns over Upper Siang project with Arunachal CM

A two-member delegation of the East Siang Downstream District Affected People’s Forum (ESDDAPF) met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Pasighat on August 10 and submitted a memorandum highlighting concerns of downstream communities likely to be affected by the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

The delegation, comprising ESDDAPF president Oni Tamuk and general secretary Jobomchang Mengu, apprised the chief minister of the concerns and apprehensions of people living in downstream areas that may be impacted by the proposed Upper Siang Multi-Purpose Storage Project.

According to the forum, Khandu acknowledged the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that the memorandum would be discussed with the concerned government authorities.

A key outcome of the meeting was an assurance that a mass meeting and consultation would be organised with representatives of ESDDAPF and village representatives from downstream areas likely to be affected by the project.

The proposed consultation is expected to provide a platform for affected communities to directly place their concerns and views before the state government.

ESDDAPF termed the assurance a positive step towards ensuring that the voices of downstream communities are considered before major decisions concerning the project are taken.

The forum said the concerns of downstream residents should be addressed through meaningful consultation, transparency and direct participation of affected communities.

It also reiterated its commitment to pursuing the interests of downstream affected people through peaceful, democratic and constitutional means, and expressed hope that their concerns would receive due consideration during the decision-making process on the SUMP.