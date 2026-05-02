Dr Joram Aniya joins NITI Aayog in historic first for Arunachal

The Centre on May 2 appointed noted academician Dr Joram Aniya as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, a move being hailed as a historic milestone for Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

Dr Aniya’s inclusion in the national policy body is being seen as the elevation of an eminent intellectual voice from Arunachal Pradesh to the highest level of policymaking in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairperson of NITI Aayog.

An accomplished academician and Associate Professor, Dr Aniya is also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission. She brings more than 18 years of experience in teaching, research and public policy engagement.

She has earned distinction as the first woman from the Nyishi community to obtain a PhD and the first in the state to earn a doctorate in Hindi language studies. She is widely recognised for her contributions to literature, culture and indigenous knowledge systems.

Dr Aniya has authored and edited several books on Nyishi literature and culture, besides publishing numerous academic research papers.

Observers said her appointment reflects growing national recognition of intellectual leadership emerging from Arunachal Pradesh and is expected to strengthen representation of indigenous perspectives in policy discourse.