Draupadi Murmu, the BJP led NDA candidate for the Presidential post visits Itanagar capital of Arunachal on Wednesday seeking support of legislatures.

Draupadi Murmu was accompanied by the Union Minister for Ayush Ministry and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal who himself of tribal from Assam.

Arunachal Chief Minister along with deputy Chief Minister and two MPs Tapir Gao of Lok sabha and Nabam Rebia of Rajya Sabha welcomed the presidential candidate to Arunachal capital.

All the BJP MLAs of Arunachal welcomed the presidential candidate at Banquet hall in Itanagar wearing tribal costumes & few were seen wearing local tribal caps.

Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal expressed his happiness and said, “this is the first time India will witness to have a tribal President that also a woman. The majority of the population in Arunachal is tribal, and tribal people throughout northeast India as well as the nation as a whole warmly welcome this historic decision to portray a tribal lady Adivasi as a candidate for the position of President.”

Laisam Simai (Nampong constituency MLA) said , “ this time master stroke has been done By Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi by selecting a tribal candidates.This is great honoured for our country, particularly for the tribal communities who have been deprived and not recognised in the past 70 years after independence .”

He also added, “now this govt is doing great job under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi we'll make sure she Smt. Murmu wins the election.

Tapir Gao (MP) also said, ‘’ it is a very proud moment for arunachal as well as tribal community of India, scheduled cast and downtrodden community that there is a scope if modi government is there then anything is possible therefore me on behalf of Arunachal . I would like to congratulate in advance for winning the presidential candidate.

Phosum Khimhun MLA 52 South Changlang constituency also expressed his happiness as it's the first time that NDA have chosen someone experience woman who actually belongs from tribal society so indeed we are happy and welcome her.

BJP Spokesperson of Arunachal, Tadar Dominic welcomed the decision of Central BJP to project a tribal woman as a President candidate and said that whole Arunachal BJP party workers and citizens gives their best wishes to see her as on the highest post of India and as a first tribal woman in India to be the President of the country.