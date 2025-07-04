Arunachal cops apprehend drug peddler with heroin in Pasighat

A drug peddler was apprehended and contraband seized in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat as part of Operation Dawn 2.0, East Siang Police said. Based on credible inputs, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) led by DSP Ayup Boko caught 60-year-old Obang Modi red-handed in the GTC area and recovered 2.46 grams of suspected heroin, Rs 3,000 in cash, and a smartphone.

The operation was conducted in strict compliance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

The seizure was properly documented using the e-Sakshya App with full video and photographic evidence.

The accused was taken to Pasighat Police Station along with the seized items, and a case (No. PSGT/PS/C/51/2025) under Section 21(a) of the NDPS Act has been registered. Investigation is currently underway.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, IPS, praised the ADS team for their prompt action and reaffirmed the police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.

He urged citizens to support the fight against drugs by reporting any such illegal activity.