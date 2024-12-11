Police officials from the Itanagar Capital Region conducted an unprecedented counselling session at Asha Bhawan, a rehabilitation centre in Banderdewa on December 11, marking a significant shift in law enforcement's approach to addiction recovery.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo led the initiative under Operation Dawn, accompanied by key police personnel and local community leaders. The visit highlighted the growing collaboration between law enforcement and rehabilitation facilities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The police team emphasised the importance of understanding addiction's impact on personal relationships while developing strategies to maintain sobriety.

The session provided practical guidance on identifying triggers, building positive routines, and maintaining discipline during recovery. Local business leader Pate Kaha's presence, representing the Banderdewa Bazar Welfare Committee, demonstrated strong community backing for rehabilitation efforts.

This partnership between police and rehabilitation centres represents a progressive approach to addiction treatment, combining law enforcement expertise with therapeutic support. The initiative aims to reduce stigma while providing comprehensive support to individuals seeking recovery.