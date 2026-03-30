Dry days declared in Arunachal's Banderdewa ahead of Assam Assembly elections 2026

The District Magistrate of Itanagar Capital Region, Toko Babu, has declared “Dry Days” in the Banderdewa area of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly along regions bordering Assam, in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

As per the order issued following directions linked to the Election Commission of India, the dry days will be observed on April 7 and 8 (two days preceding polling), April 9 (poll day), and May 4 (counting day).

During this period, all liquor shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments selling or serving alcohol will remain closed, and the sale of liquor will be strictly prohibited.

The directive comes after a review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh with officials of border districts to ensure smooth and fair conduct of elections in adjoining Assam areas.

Authorities, including the Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, and officials of the Tax and Excise Department, have been directed to strictly enforce the order. The latest directive supersedes an earlier order issued on March 26.