Holongi, a town on the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is undergoing a transformation led by the initiative of local self-help groups, particularly women. In a significant development, the region has seen the inauguration of a Dani Ajin Self-Help Group and the construction of new culverts over streams, changing the face of this border town.

The event witnessed the Additional Deputy Commissioner inaugurating the Dani Ajin Self-Help Group, marking a historic moment for Papum Pare district. For the first time, self-help group women from this district have taken the lead in construction projects aimed at promoting local development.

Notably, one E-rickshaw was handed over to these women by the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) as part of their empowerment efforts.

Speaking to the media, MLA Tana Hali Tara emphasized the significance of the newly constructed culvert over a stream in the Huto Panchayat area. While it may appear small, it plays a vital role in connecting several villages in Holongi town. The construction of this crucial infrastructure was made possible through the MLA's local area development fund, amounting to five lakhs, and executed by the Huto Dwn Ajin Self-Help Group of women.

Tara elaborated on various development initiatives in progress, including the construction of restrooms and shelter sheds for several schools in Holongi, funded through the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF). These projects are nearing completion and are set to be inaugurated soon.

Highlighting the importance of local products, Tara praised the women of the Dan Ajun group for their remarkable contributions. Their dedication to producing local products aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing self-reliance and promoting the "Local for Vocal" mantra. This approach encourages the use of locally made products while empowering women in the process.

The MLA also shared promising news regarding infrastructure development, with numerous government-funded projects for bridges and roads currently underway. Holongi, Balijan, and Tarasso Circle are expected to reap the benefits of these development efforts in the near future.