CHAMPHAI: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richer scale jolted Mizoram’s Ngopa town in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 15 km and occurred at 7:52 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 07:52:14 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 46km ENE of Ngopa, Mizoram, India,”NCS tweeted.