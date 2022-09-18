Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27 pm today, September 18, 2022.
Advertisement
Representative Image
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh at around 6.27 pm today, September 18, 2022. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground as per the data released by National Center for Seismology. No reports of any damages or casualties have been reported.
This is a developing story. Further details awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today