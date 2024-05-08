An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter Scale hit Lower Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh today, May 8.

As per National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 4.55 am

Earlier, a moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 90 km (56 mi) away from Mon, Nagaland on May 1 evening.

With epicentre in Myanmar, the earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted Myanmar, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS stated that the epicentre was of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85. The NCS also said that the epicentre was at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

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