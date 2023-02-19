An earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter Scale hit Arunachal’s West Kameng district on February 19.

The quake has been reported at a depth of 10 km of West Kameng district.



As per the seismological department’s data, the earthquake took place at 12.12 pm hitting the hilly region of Arunachal Pradesh.



Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.9 magnitude on the Richter scale rocked the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya on February 16, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



As per the NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 9:26 AM and its depth was 46 Km.



''Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 16-02-2023, 09:26:29 IST, Lat: 25.30 & Long: 91.71, Depth: 46 Km , Location: East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya,'' NCS tweeted.



The Northeast region has been experiencing mild tremors in the past few weeks.

Also read : Meghalaya: 3.9 magnitude earthquake rocks state's East Khasi Hills district