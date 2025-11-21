East Kameng gears up for panchayat elections; newly appointed woman DC takes charge of preparations

East Kameng district has begun full-scale preparations for the upcoming Simultaneous Panchayat Raj Election–2025, with newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Yashaswani B, IAS, taking charge of the district’s election machinery.

A key coordination meeting was held today at the District Secretariat, Seppa, to review readiness and streamline strategies for the polls.

The meeting was chaired by Rajesh Kumar, IAS, Election Observer for East Kameng, and attended by Yashaswani B, who serves as both Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer (PR), along with Kamdam Sikom, APPS, Superintendent of Police, Seppa.

The session centred on critical components required for the smooth, transparent, and efficient conduct of the elections. Officials discussed the preparation of the District Election Management Plan (DEMP), strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, evaluation of the election roadmap, and lessons drawn from previous Panchayat Raj elections.

The Election Observer stressed the need for timely planning, strong inter-departmental coordination and unwavering adherence to guidelines issued by the State Election Commission. The DC-cum-DEO highlighted district-level strategies and ongoing preparatory measures, while the Superintendent of Police briefed the gathering on security arrangements, law and order issues, and deployment plans.

The meeting was attended by ADC-cum-Returning Officers, AC/CO-cum-Assistant Returning Officers, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and senior officials from various departments.

Officials from different administrative circles provided updates from their respective jurisdictions and assured full preparedness to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

The District Administration reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency, integrity and peaceful conduct throughout the Panchayat Raj Election–2025 across East Kameng district.