In a major breakthrough, the East Kameng district police have arrested six individuals in connection with the brutal revenge killing of a man whose mutilated body was recovered near the Pachi River in December 2024. The case, described by authorities as a deeply concerning instance of retaliatory violence, has highlighted the dangers of taking justice into one’s own hands.

On December 15, 2024, an FIR was lodged by residents of Kapu Dada village, reporting the sudden disappearance of their father, who had gone to work in his agricultural field. The following day, his naked body—bearing multiple deep machete (dao) wounds on the head, back, and neck—was recovered from the river. A criminal case (PS Chayang Tajo Case No. 06/24) was registered under sections 103(2), 238(a), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was swiftly constituted under the supervision of SP Kamdam Sikom, with a team led by DySP (HQ) Mibom Yirang and other officers from the district police. With no eyewitnesses and the crime scene located about 45 km from Seppa, the team relied on extensive technical analysis. Through collaboration with Police Headquarters in Itanagar, an unidentified mobile number active at the crime scene on December 13 was tracked, ultimately linking all six suspects.

Despite early evasion tactics, including absconding from the state and filing multiple bail applications, the suspects—identified as Kaller @Sambo Jelly Lamgu, Ashing Lamgu, Tabing Lamgu, Tungdang Lamgu, Rasam Lamgu, and Tungri Lamgu—were eventually apprehended over a span of months. Repeated anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, and the Hon’ble Supreme Court, which also dismissed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by one of the accused.

Following successive arrests and surrenders, all six accused were taken into custody. The East Kameng police have filed both the initial and supplementary charge sheets within the legally mandated timeline. All individuals are currently in judicial custody awaiting trial.

According to investigators, the motive behind the killing was revenge. In early December 2024, a previous case (SPA/PS/Case No. 41/24) had been registered against the deceased, Takom Dada, for assaulting Longya Lamgu with a machete over a dispute involving the ownership of a mithun (Bos frontalis). Though Takom Dada was arrested and released on bail, Lamgu succumbed to his injuries during treatment. In a retaliatory act, Lamgu’s relatives conspired and murdered Dada while he was still on bail.

East Kameng Police have strongly condemned the act of revenge killing and appealed to citizens to resolve disputes through legal means. SP Kamdam Sikom has reiterated the importance of community trust in the rule of law and urged the public to support law enforcement in preserving peace and harmony.

"This case is a stark reminder that vengeance only deepens suffering and disrupts the social fabric. Justice must be pursued through lawful means,” said SP Sikom.