East Siang police nab two drug peddlers, seize 69.95 grams of ganja under operation Dawn 2.0

In a continued crackdown on narcotics under Operation Dawn 2.0, East Siang Police arrested two drug peddlers—including a woman—in separate operations over the past few days, seizing a total of 69.95 grams of suspected ganja.

The first arrest was made on November 30 when police set up a naka at the 2-Mile check gate to enforce the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Panchayat and Municipal elections.

During routine checking, Karson Pait of Dhemaji, Assam, was intercepted, and 14.61 grams of suspected ganja was recovered from his possession. A case under Section 20(b) of the NDPS Act was registered at Pasighat Police Station.

During interrogation, Pait disclosed that he had procured the contraband from a woman based in Silapathar, Assam. Acting on this lead, the Anti-Drugs Squad—led by SI Johny Tasung and SI Kuncha Tangha, under the supervision of DySP Ayup Boko—conducted a coordinated raid on December 2. The team arrested Bhanu Chetri, also known as Gita Chetri, from Lakhimpur district and recovered 55.34 grams of suspected ganja from her possession.

Both accused have been brought to Pasighat for further legal proceedings. The female accused has been placed at the Women Police Station.

Commending the police for the swift action, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba reaffirmed the department’s zero-tolerance policy toward narcotics and urged citizens to support efforts to make the district drug-free.