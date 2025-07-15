Arunachal cops apprehend three drug peddlers, seize suspected heroin in East Siang

Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang Police apprehended three drug peddlers in two two separate but coordinated crackdowns in Pasighat and Mebo. Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) carried out the raids and seized approximately 22.69 grams of suspected heroin, along with Rs. 2,470 in cash, empty vials, tobacco containers, two smartphones, and a Maruti Alto car.

The operations were led by DSP Ayup Boko, ADS In-Charge, and supported by SI K. Tangha, SI (SG) Gumkar Tada, SI (SG) T Tapak, Ct Bharat Tamut, Ct Karyom Riram, Ct Samuel Modi, Ct A Miyu, and L/Ct G Pangkak. The team worked in close coordination with the Anti-Drug Warriors of Pasighat.

All procedural steps were carried out in strict adherence to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and supervised by Executive Magistrates.

During the first raid, 12.24 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from the residence of Obang Modi, a resident of Mariyang village in Upper Siang district. The house search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and Executive Magistrate Miss Mum Messar. In the second operation, 10.45 grams of suspected heroin were found during the vehicle search of Kabit Moyong, from Komsing village in Siang district, under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Sanjay Taram.

To ensure transparency and accountability, both operations were videographed and documented through the e-Sakshya App. The individuals apprehended in the Pasighat case were taken to Pasighat Police Station, while the second set of accused was handed over to Mebo Police Station, along with all seized items.

Two separate cases have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act: PSGT/PS/C/No. 55/2025 at Pasighat Police Station under sections 21(b)/27(a), and Mebo/PS/C/No. 08/2025 at Mebo Police Station under section 21(b) read with section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, lauded the prompt and effective action by the ADS team and reaffirmed the district police’s zero-tolerance stance on drug-related offences. He urged the public to actively support law enforcement by reporting any drug-related activities and emphasized the importance of community cooperation in building a drug-free East Siang.