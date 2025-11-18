East Siang Police warn of penalties up to Rs 1 lakh in crackdown on modified silencers

The East Siang District Police, in collaboration with the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang (BBYK), the youth wing of the Bogong Banggo Kebang (BBK), conducted a major awareness drive at the Pasighat market to curb the rising use of modified silencer pipes.

The initiative comes amid growing complaints over noise pollution caused by illegally altered exhaust systems, particularly among two-wheeler riders.

During the campaign, officials briefed the public about the legal consequences of using, selling or installing modified silencers, stressing that such acts are punishable under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 2019.

According to the police, offenders using vehicles fitted with illegal silencers can be penalised between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 under Section 190(2) of the Act.

Violations affecting public safety and noise norms attract a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 269. Additionally, dealers, workshops or manufacturers involved in selling or installing modified silencer pipes face a penalty of ₹1,00,000 under Section 82A(3), along with the possibility of licence cancellation and imprisonment. These details were explained by DySP Ayup Boko of East Siang District.

Speakers from BBYK and the Pasighat Market Association highlighted that modified silencers not only disrupt public peace but also pose safety risks and contribute to environmental damage.

Community leaders such as Dangki Ering and Ojong Rome urged youths to act responsibly and support efforts to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in Pasighat and nearby areas by complying with the prohibitory orders.

The East Siang Police announced that strict enforcement drives will continue and violators will be penalised without exception.

The awareness programme, they said, aims to educate both the general public and vehicle workshops to promote collective responsibility in curbing illegal vehicle modifications.

Police added that non-compliance with the prohibitory orders will be dealt with strictly under relevant legal provisions.