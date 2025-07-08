Eastern Air Command chief, Arunachal Guv discuss security, development issues

Shillong-based Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal Surat Singh discussed key strategic and developmental issues with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, on July 8.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the two dignitaries had on Monday deliberated on matters related to national security, regional defence preparedness, and effective disaster management, particularly in light of Arunachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain and increased vulnerability during the monsoon season.

Commending the Indian Armed Forces for their presence across the frontier state, Parnaik urged Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, to intensify engagement with local youths, especially those living near Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs), to motivate them to pursue careers in the armed forces.

He emphasised that such outreach initiatives could foster a sense of pride, discipline, and patriotism among the youths.

In response, Air Marshal Singh assured the governor of the Indian Air Force's unwavering commitment to the safety, development, and well-being of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.