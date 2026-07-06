Eastern Arunachal braces for heavy rain as Itanagar issues heat wave advisory

Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing contrasting weather conditions, with heavy monsoon rain continuing across the eastern districts even as the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) grapples with unusually high temperatures, prompting the district administration to issue a heat wave advisory.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Namsai and Lohit districts on Tuesday, July 7, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the Meteorological Centre's district-wise forecast, widespread rainfall is expected across the state on July 7, with thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to heavy rain also likely in several adjoining districts under a yellow alert.

The IMD has forecast that unsettled weather will continue on Wednesday, with the orange alert remaining in force for Namsai, while Tirap district has also been placed under an orange alert. Yellow alerts have been issued for several central and eastern districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms at isolated places.

Rainfall activity is expected to ease gradually from Thursday, although yellow alerts will remain in effect for many districts. By Friday, adverse weather conditions are likely to subside further, with warnings confined mainly to parts of eastern and southern Arunachal Pradesh.

In contrast, the Itanagar Capital Region administration has issued a heat wave advisory following the IMD's forecast of above-normal temperatures in the state capital region.

Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, particularly between noon and 3 pm, stay hydrated, wear light-coloured cotton clothing and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

The advisory also recommends carrying sufficient drinking water while travelling outdoors, avoiding alcohol and caffeinated drinks, and consuming oral rehydration solution (ORS), lemon water, buttermilk or rice water to prevent dehydration. People have been urged to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, weakness or fainting.

The administration has directed various departments to implement preventive measures. The Health Department has been instructed to ensure adequate stocks of ORS, essential medicines, intravenous fluids and ice packs at hospitals and Anganwadi centres, while strengthening surveillance for heat-related illnesses.

The Education Department has been asked to adjust school timings, ensure the availability of safe drinking water and suspend outdoor physical activities during periods of extreme heat. The Power Department has been directed to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply to essential institutions, particularly hospitals and schools.