A two-day eco-tourism and angling festival aimed at preserving local ecosystems concluded in Darak, West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. The event, sponsored by local legislator Pesi Jilen, drew attention to the urgent need for environmental conservation in the face of climate change.

The festival, now in its third year, brought together environmental enthusiasts, anglers, and local community members. Organisers emphasised the importance of maintaining ecological balance to combat global warming and protect biodiversity in the region.

Lava Potom, President of the Lodu Ao Welfare Society, praised Jilen's vision for promoting rural tourism while preserving the environment. The legislator has pledged to make the festival an annual event recognised by the state government.

During the inauguration, Jilen urged locals to abandon harmful fishing practices, particularly the use of explosives, to protect fish populations and attract international anglers. The Sibu and Siik rivers in Darak are home to the endangered Golden Mahseer, a prized game fish.

Despite challenging weather conditions, 37 anglers participated in the competition. Mindak Karcho and Babom Bogo Poyom emerged as winners in the male and female categories, respectively.