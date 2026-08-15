ED attaches Arunachal properties worth Rs 2.69 crore in highway compensation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached two immovable properties worth Rs 2.69 crore belonging to Nyakpo Yangfo under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with alleged irregularities in the assessment and disbursement of land acquisition compensation for the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The ED's Itanagar Sub-Zonal Office attached the properties in connection with alleged irregularities related to land acquisition compensation under Package-IV and V of the frontier highway project.

According to the agency, the attached properties include 7,950 square metres of land at Taraso village, valued at Rs 1.59 crore.

The second property comprises 3,440 square metres of land along with two fish ponds at Chessa village, valued at Rs 1.10 crore.

Both properties are located in Balijan Circle of Papum Pare district.

The properties have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the PMLA as part of the ED's investigation into the alleged irregularities in the assessment and disbursement of compensation related to land acquired for the highway project.

The attachment is subject to confirmation by the competent authority under the provisions of the money-laundering law.