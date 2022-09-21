The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering investigation into the allegations of misappropriation of compensation funds provided by the government to those impacted by the Trans Arunachal Highway Project being built in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

From Tawang in western Arunachal to Kanubari in Longding district in the south-eastern region of the state, about 2,396 km long road project seeks to connect 16 districts of the state.

The federal investigation agency in an official statement said that it conducted two search operations in the state on September 20 and that as a result, it froze fixed deposits of Rs 3.95 crore in accordance with the penal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation also revealed, according to the ED, that "certain government personnel fabricated many false beneficiaries in connivance with private individuals to generate unjust gain to themselves and loss to the government exchequer."

According to the report, the investigation has further proven that some of the proceeds of crime so produced by the accused persons were routed through numerous different bank accounts and fixed deposits.

The special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police's vigilance division filed a first information report (FIR) in February 2019 alleging that some government officials conspired with some private individuals to "misappropriate" the compensation funds intended for the affected persons/beneficiaries of the Trans Arunachal Highway Project.