ED seizes Rs 2.2 crore in raids linked to Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 6, seized Rs 2.2 crore in cash during multi-location raids across Arunachal Pradesh in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam.



According to officials, the probe pertains to large-scale irregularities in the assessment and disbursement of land acquisition compensation for the highway project, which allegedly resulted in a loss of around Rs 44 crore to the state exchequer.



The ED conducted searches at eight locations, including six premises in Itanagar, one in Likabali in Lower Siang district, and another in Aalo in West Siang district, close to the inter-state border.



The cash seizure was made from the premises of an alleged fake beneficiary, officials said.



As part of the operation, the agency searched the residential premises of the former Deputy Commissioner of Ziro, officials of the District Land Revenue and Settlement Office (DLRSO), assessment officials, and several private intermediaries suspected of acting as conduits in the alleged scam.