Education, girl child empowerment key to Arunachal’s future: Deputy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on January 24, emphasised the importance of education and empowerment of the girl child as crucial pillars for building a progressive and prosperous society.

Highlighting education as the foundation of progress, Mein said it plays a vital role in unlocking the potential of every individual. He stressed the need to ensure quality, inclusive and equitable education for all children in the state.

“By empowering minds today, we build a strong, enlightened and prosperous tomorrow,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X while marking the International Day of Education.

In a separate message on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Mein reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the welfare and empowerment of girls. Describing the girl child as “a beacon of hope, a force of change, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow,” he said it was the collective responsibility of society to safeguard her rights and aspirations.

“It is our duty to protect her rights, nurture her dreams and empower her to rise,” Mein added.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s remarks come amid the state government’s continued focus on education and women-centric initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive development in Arunachal Pradesh.