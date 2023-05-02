Director of School Education and Nodal Officer for Vibrant Village Programme, Arunachal chapter, JB Pandey on May 2 visited Tawang on an official tour. During his visit, he spent a night at the Vibrant Village Project Jemeithang and interacted with villagers and government officials.

Upon his return from Jemeithang, he held a meeting with officers at the Circuit House in Tawang to discuss the activities being taken up by various departments and ways to promote tourism in a professional manner. Pandey suggested upgrading Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jemeithang to a secondary level to check school dropouts, especially among girls. He also announced that two digital devices would be provided to each secondary and senior secondary school in the district through CSR activity from his own sources.

Pandey further suggested establishing a composite culture center at VVP Jemeithang with the help of the army so that students could learn about art, culture, games, sports, and have access to a library. In terms of agriculture and horticulture, he suggested promoting the cultivation of walnuts in large scale. The horticulture department informed him that the matter was already being taken up, and people were growing walnuts.

Pandey requested the tourism department to keep the district's tourism website updated and provide information on trekking routes in Jemeithang. He also suggested establishing banking and postal services at Jemeithang to facilitate financial services for the villagers.

The DC of Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, welcomed JB Pandey and presented him with important books on Arunachal Pradesh. In return, DC Tawang received a few books written by the visiting Director to be kept in the district library.