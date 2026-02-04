Eight Arunachal govt officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

The Arunachal Pradesh government on February 3 effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring eight Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers, according to an official notification.

As per the notification issued by Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister and Additional Resident Commissioner in Guwahati, Dilip Kumar Chutia, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district.

Tax, Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Lobsang Tsering will take charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district. Kalaktang Additional Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of West Siang, replacing Techu Aran. Aran has been transferred and posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Tirap district.

Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs Joint Secretary Gobi Nyigyor has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Siang district in place of Rujjum Rakshap, who will now serve as the Director of Tourism.

In another key posting, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra has been appointed as the Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The transfers are part of the state government’s routine administrative exercise aimed at strengthening district-level governance and ensuring effective delivery of public services.