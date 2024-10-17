The Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, has issued an order withdrawing permission for the electoral enrollment process of the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU). The process, originally scheduled for October 17, at Siddhartha Hall in Itanagar, has been put on hold until further notice.

The order, dated October 16, supersedes a previous directive that had granted permission to Lingdom Kioda (Chairman) and Lokam Andrew Tajo (Vice Chairman) of the Electoral Enrollment Committee to conduct the online enrollment for the XVIth General Conference-cum-Election, 2024 of ANSU.

This electoral process was meant to include school delegates, BSUs, DSUs, and Nyishi Elected Leaders of AAPSU.

Concurrently, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES), the apex body of the Nyishi community, has taken proactive steps to address ongoing issues within ANSU. The NES President has appointed the Former ANSU Executive Members Forum to oversee the upcoming elections.

This forum has been given the authority to monitor, supervise, and ensure a peaceful, fair, and transparent electoral process. The NES intervention comes in response to recent unrest between different factions within ANSU.