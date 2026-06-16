Electoral roll revision begins in Arunachal, over 8.87 lakh voters to be covered

The enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has commenced across Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Election Commission of India's nationwide effort to update voter lists ahead of future elections.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), electors who submit their enumeration forms by July 14 will be considered for inclusion in the draft electoral rolls.

Officials said voters who fail to submit their forms within the stipulated period can still apply for enrolment during the claims and objections phase by submitting Form 6 along with the required declaration.

As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have begun house-to-house visits across the state to distribute, collect and verify enumeration forms. Election authorities said BLOs would make repeated visits wherever necessary to ensure maximum coverage and participation.

In a significant move, the Election Commission has expanded the role of recognised political parties in the revision process. Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been authorised to collect up to 50 completed enumeration forms per day from voters and submit them to BLOs before the publication of the draft rolls. Political parties have also been encouraged to appoint additional BLAs to assist in the exercise.

The large-scale revision drive is expected to cover 8,87,505 electors across Arunachal Pradesh with the support of 2,233 BLOs and 3,131 BLAs, making it one of the state's most extensive voter verification exercises.

The Chief Electoral Officer has appealed to all eligible voters to cooperate with election officials and actively participate in the house-to-house verification campaign to help ensure the preparation of an accurate, updated and inclusive electoral roll.

Officials said the exercise is aimed at improving the accuracy of voter databases and ensuring that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral process while removing inaccuracies from the rolls.