Elephant calf trapped in Arunachal's Tirap district rescued after two-day ordeal

A team of forest personnel in Arunachal Pradesh rescued an elephant calf that had been trapped in a muddy pit in Tirap district for nearly two days, officials said on July 7.

On receiving information from villagers, the personnel rushed to the site in the Deomali forest division on July 6.

The rescue operation, which lasted for around two hours, saw villagers joining hands with the forest personnel.

With their efforts, the elephant calf was successfully pulled out of the pit and guided back safely into the nearby forest.

Earlier, forest officials and a rescue team at Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve successfully reunited an elephant calf with its mother after it got separated.

Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Dr Sonali Ghosh, informed that the forest patrol team was alerted by local residents at Borjuri Basti in Bokakhat at around 4 am on July 5.

Villagers informed them that a calf had been left behind while the elephant herd was making its way back into the park via the Veroni corridor.