Eleven Arunachal Pradesh athletes selected for Kudo World Championship in Bulgaria

Eleven Kudo athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have secured positions on India's national team for the 2025 Kudo World Championship, set to take place in Bulgaria from July 1-11, 2025.

The athletes earned their selection based on strong performances at national championships, where their skills caught the attention of the selection committee. Their achievement highlights the state's growing presence in the martial art form.

Officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Kudo Association expressed pride in the athletes' accomplishments, noting their years of training and commitment to the sport. The selection represents recognition of their discipline and track record at the national level.

The chosen fighters will compete alongside other Indian team members against Kudo practitioners from around the world. Their participation brings recognition to Arunachal Pradesh and demonstrates the sport's increasing popularity in northeastern India.

The athletes face intensive preparation in the coming weeks as they ready themselves for the international competition. Their selection follows consistent performance improvements that demonstrated their potential to compete at the world level.

The championship provides an opportunity for these martial artists to test their abilities against global competition while representing both their state and country. The event marks a significant milestone in their athletic careers.

Association officials emphasised the dedication required to reach this level, with the athletes having made considerable sacrifices in their training regimens. The team now focuses on final preparations for the July tournament in Bulgaria.