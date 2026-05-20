‘Enduring spiritual bond’: Arunachal CM shares Monpa folk song tribute to Tawang-Bhutan connection

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on May 20, shared “Meto Dumra”, a music video inspired by the traditional Monpa folk song “Mento Dumra” featured in the Bhutanese film Chorten Kora.

Calling it “a musical tribute”, Khandu said the video “draws inspiration from the sacred stories, memories, and enduring spiritual bond surrounding Chorten Kora”, a revered stupa in eastern Bhutan near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

Referring to local beliefs linked to the shrine, he said, “a Khandrom Princess from Tawang offered herself within the sacred Chorten during its construction”, creating “an eternal connection between the people of Tawang and Trashiyangtse”.

Khandu also highlighted the annual Dakpa Kora pilgrimage, saying pilgrims from Tawang “undertake days-long journeys to visit Chorten Kora, carrying generations of faith, devotion, and remembrance”.

Mentioning another popular belief associated with the stupa, he said many believe “the tilted Sertog of Chorten Kora still leans toward Tawang”, as though waiting for its people and loved ones to return every year.

Describing the project as “a humble tribute to the timeless legacy” of the film Chorten Kora, Khandu added that several scenes in the music video had been recreated “in homage to its cultural and emotional significance”.