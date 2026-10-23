The Congress on October 23 demanded a comprehensive statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border situation in Arunachal Pradesh following reports of continued face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops, accusing the government of keeping the country in the dark over developments along the frontier.

The Opposition party also criticised Modi for not raising border issues during his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, alleging that the Prime Minister’s approach had weakened India’s position. It said the government must ensure that the country’s interests are not compromised.

The Congress’s criticism came after Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor reportedly confirmed that skirmishes with Chinese troops continued along the border. He said a situation had arisen in recent days “where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it still continues”.

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP to the Congress’s allegations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in a post on X, said, “Enough clean chits to China. PM Modi must come clean before India!”

While asserting that the armed forces had the full confidence of the people, Kharge said national security required accountability rather than diplomatic engagements.

“Our armed forces have the complete confidence of the people, but national security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities and Hugplomacy!” he said.

Kharge urged the Prime Minister to take Parliament and the country into confidence instead of targeting the Opposition. He also raised questions about the situation along the border, India’s patrolling rights and the outcome of diplomatic engagements with China.

Referring to reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing in August, Kharge said confrontations were continuing despite Corps Commander-level talks held at Wacha-Damai, reportedly around 180 km away.

“Has India’s patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?” he asked.

He also questioned whether India’s patrolling rights, as they existed before May 2020, had been fully restored and whether the latest developments indicated another serious confrontation following the Doklam and Galwan standoffs.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister and his administration had maintained a “deafening silence” on China.

“While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded — and rightly so — its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment,” Ramesh said on X.

He also criticised Modi’s remarks on June 19, 2020, following the Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Ramesh cited the Prime Minister’s statement: “Na koi wahan humari seema mein ghus aaya hai aur na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi humari koi post kisi doosre ke kabze mein hai.”

The Congress leader said India had been paying the price for what he described as the Prime Minister’s “infamous clean chit” to China.

“The country does not want hollow claims about a ‘56-inch chest’; it demands clear answers regarding national security,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Congress head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said the government owed the country a clear account of the situation along the borders.

“In 2026, the country deserves a clean account of what is happening on its borders. Enough of clean chits to China, it is time for the Modi government to come clean before India,” Khera said.

He accused the Prime Minister of repeatedly targeting the Congress while avoiding questions about China. Referring to China’s alleged assistance to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Khera claimed that the government had repeatedly surrendered India’s interests.

“Modi ji has become ‘kkk Congress’ as he continues to attack the Congress but does not answer the questions posed,” he alleged.

Khera also demanded a comprehensive statement in Parliament by the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister and the Home Minister, along with a confidential briefing for all political parties.

The Congress called for a credible account of the restoration of patrolling access and the rights of communities living along the frontier. It also sought a time-bound plan to modernise ITBP capabilities, improve forward infrastructure and reduce India’s strategic dependence on China.

“The armed forces do not lack courage; they need political clarity, equipment and unwavering support,” Khera said.

He further questioned the government about the current ground situation in Arunachal Pradesh, whether Indian troops could patrol Shera-5, whether the pre-May 2020 status quo in eastern Ladakh had been fully restored, and what had been achieved through repeated meetings between Modi and Xi and military-level negotiations.

Asked how the Congress would proceed when its questions on China had gone unanswered for years, Khera said the public and young people had begun demanding answers, claiming that this signalled the government’s declining political standing.