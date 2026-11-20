The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh has sought a written assurance from the Centre that the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project will not be imposed on indigenous communities against their wishes, ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state from November 20 to 22.

The opposition party has also urged Shah to address concerns over alleged corruption in highway projects, a Supreme Court-directed CBI investigation into allegations related to the award of contracts to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and the protection of indigenous rights.

In a statement, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said Shah's visit should go beyond ceremonial engagements and official announcements, and result in concrete decisions, written assurances and time-bound commitments on issues affecting the state.

APCC general secretary Kon Jirjo Jotham said people expected "accountability, transparency and meaningful action" on several unresolved concerns, including indigenous rights, infrastructure development, unemployment, law and order, and constitutional safeguards.

On the proposed Siang project, the Congress demanded a clear written commitment from the Centre that it would not proceed against the informed wishes of the affected indigenous communities.

The party also called for the suspension of disputed pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities until meaningful consultations, legally mandated procedures and independent assessments were completed.

Expressing concern over protests and the deployment of security personnel in the Siang region, the Congress sought a review of arrests, FIRs and allegations of excessive force against demonstrators.

It also urged Shah to meet representatives of the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), affected villagers and civil society organisations, who have been opposing the proposed dam on the Siang River.

The Congress said the Home Minister's visit presented an opportunity for the Centre to engage directly with affected communities and address their concerns over the project.