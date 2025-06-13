The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has announced the appointment of Er. Tage Taki as the Chairman of the Governing Body of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T), located in Itanagar.

This decision marks a significant move in the state's scientific governance as the appointment takes effect immediately. The council is expected to benefit from his extensive experience in public service and dedication to scientific advancement.

This appointment was formalised through an order issued by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Er. Tage Taki, a former Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, will now lead the APSCS&T, with his term set to last until further instructions are provided by the state government. His leadership is anticipated to bring innovative strategies to the council.



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The role of the Chairman is pivotal, involving the oversight and promotion of science and technology initiatives across the state. Er. Tage Taki's leadership is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the council, building upon his political experience and background in agricultural sciences. His vision is likely to inspire new projects and collaborations.

Er. Tage Taki's remuneration and benefits in this new role will adhere to the existing state government guidelines. The specifics of these guidelines were not detailed in the announcement, but they typically align with the standards for high-level appointments within the state. This ensures that his compensation is both fair and competitive.

APSCS&T plays a crucial role in fostering scientific research and technological advancements in Arunachal Pradesh. The council's activities are fundamental to promoting sustainable development and innovation in the region, with the Chairman's role being integral to steering these efforts. The council's initiatives are essential for the state's progress.

The appointment of Er. Tage Taki is seen as a strategic move to enhance the effectiveness of the council. His experience and vision are anticipated to drive new initiatives that will benefit the state's development in science and technology. The community anticipates positive changes under his guidance, hoping for a brighter future in scientific endeavors.