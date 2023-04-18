Unique hot spring water ponds near the first sunrise village Dong of Anjaw district of Arunachal near to Indo-China border attract tourists from all over the country.

Walong, a tiny cantonment area in Arunachal Pradesh, is India's easternmost town where the first sun rays fall. Walong is most renowned for its tributes to Indians who perished during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, and Dong Village for its first dawn vista and Tilam hot spring water.

The memorial is on the route that leads north to Kibithu. There are also two small temples atop 'Helmet Top,' a hill some 18 km distant. Walong is most renowned for its hot water spring, which is about 9 km from the city centre. The hot water spring draws a large number of visitors from different areas of India. Walong is around 50 km from the border.

Arunachal Pradesh is noted for its magnificent alpine valleys, stunning scenery filled with glacial lakes, rivers, and streams, plentiful wildlife, affluent indigenous communities, and a plethora of interesting sites to visit.

Also Read: Arunachal: Amit Shah launches Vibrant Villages Programme in Kibithoo, CM Pema Khandu applauds

Dong hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh, recognised as India's easternmost settlement, observes the country's first dawn.

During the winter season, the sun rises around 5.50 a.m. and sets at 4.30 p.m. in Dong, which is over an hour earlier than in the rest of the nation. To catch the first rays of the sun, you may either start early in the morning, at 3 a.m., or camp at the plateau overnight and wait for the dawn.

Dong village is a valley in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, further east than Katchal, where the Royal Greenwich Observatory predicted the first dawn in India at the turn of the millennium.

It was reported in 1999 that Dong witnessed the first dawn in India, and as a consequence, Arunachal Pradesh was dubbed 'India's Land of the Rising Sun.'

Dong Village is located at a height of 1,240 metres (4,070 feet) at the confluence of the Lohit River and the Sati (or Sai Ti) stream. A 30-minute walk from Walong will take you to the settlement.

The natural hot water spring of Tilam is located relatively near to the parking lot from whence the hike to Dong begins. During the winter, the warm waters create a beautiful place to visit.

It is thought that taking a bath in this natural hot, clean water can cure all skin ailments.

Behengso Pul, the proprietor of the hot spring, briefed India today about Dong village and Tilam hot spring. According to Pul, this Walong hot spring is one of three in the country where hot water spontaneously emerges from beneath the soil.

"The landscape and beauty of this place are beyond imagination & it's near Lohit river and above is sunrise point of Dong village where thousands of tourists visit from all over the world, previously it was dirty but now that villagers know the tourism potential of this area, social service and from local Mla support the mess has been cleared and this hot spring has turned up to be a hygienic clean tourist destination." If you have an allergy or a skin ailment, it is claimed that taking a bath in this hot spring water would help you heal.

There is a one-hour hike upwards to observe the first dawn, and anyone of any age may do this easy trip to enjoy the first sunrise of Dong village."

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed the media about the potential of this area, which includes the first village Kaho near the Chinese border, previously known as the last village, Tilam hot springs, the first sunrise village Dong, Kibitho, the last border town, which will now be known as the first town of India, and the Walong War memorial.

As a result, this location is historic in character, and the development of this region is the responsibility of both the federal and state governments. Because of these facts, this area has a huge potential for war tourism, as domestic tourists will visit these locations to see these naturally blessed locations and pay tribute to our martyred soldiers who lost their lives for saving our country. "Shortly, roads and highways connecting to this walong and kibitho will be completed, and helicopter service will begin, which will increase the tourist outflow here," Khandu stated.

Dasanglu Pul, speaking exclusively to India Today, stated that previously, there were very few tourists who visited her district Anjaw bordering China, but that in the last five to six years, there has been a massive inflow of domestic and foreign tourists travelling to see Dong village to witness the first sunrise in the country, first village Kaho and Kibitho the post bordering China where one can view Chinese army establishments, Tilam Hot water spring where tourists take dips due to believe that

According to MLA Pul, significant progress is being made in terms of connectivity and infrastructure, and the Central Government has also introduced Vibrant village programmes to improve border towns in order to encourage reverse migration and fill these barren towns by giving all necessary amenities.