Fake astrologer gets 10 years jail for sexual assault in Arunachal's Longding

The Sessions Court, Khonsa, has delivered verdicts in two grave criminal cases investigated under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.



In the first case, Guru Rai Murmur was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 in connection with Tissa Police Station Case No. 25/2024 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for committing murder. The investigation in this case was led by SI T.W. Salingpa, whose team played a crucial role in ensuring a watertight case before the court.



In another case of sexual assault, Subrajit Banerjee (39), a resident of Buragaon village, Lanka PS, Hojai district (Assam), was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Sessions Court, Khonsa. The conviction was made in Longding PS Case No. 07/2024 under Sections 354/354A/376/448/34 IPC read with Section 3 of the SC/ST Act, pertaining to an attempted rape. The case was investigated under the supervision of DySP (HQ) Mape Zirdo and OC Inspector T. Konia.



The Longding Police had arrested the accused within 24 hours of the incident, which took place on February 21, 2024.



According to the investigation, the incident involved a fake tantric astrologer, identified as Subrajit Banerjee, who, along with an accomplice named Sibu Mitra, duped the victim under the pretext of performing a ritual to remove an evil spirit. During the so-called ritual at the victim’s aunt’s residence in Longding town, Banerjee allegedly made the victim unconscious and sexually assaulted her.



Following a swift and coordinated manhunt launched by OC Inspector Tukut Konia, SI T. Padung, and the police team, supported by inputs from Constable (DV) Bolum Wangpan and others, the accused duo was apprehended the next morning near Zedua village along the highway.



Police sources confirmed that the victim has since recovered and received counselling, while both accused remain in judicial custody as further investigations continue.



The SP Longding expressed gratitude to the Sessions Court, Khonsa, for ensuring swift justice and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to upholding law and protecting victims of such crimes.