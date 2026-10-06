Farmer ID to help build reliable database of Arunachal farmers: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has said the Farmer ID initiative will help the government build a reliable database of the state's farming community and improve the planning and delivery of agricultural schemes.

Wangsu said verified information on farmers, their farms and agricultural activities would enable the government to provide more targeted and transparent support.

The minister was speaking at the launch of a Farmer ID Generating Camp at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday, marking the beginning of the initiative being implemented under the AgriStack framework, an official statement said.

The initiative is being introduced on a pilot basis in six districts — Tawang, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai. Officials said it would subsequently be extended to the remaining 21 districts based on the progress of the pilot phase.

Addressing farmers, gaon burahs, public representatives and departmental officials, Wangsu said the initiative would help the government identify farmers, map where they cultivate, understand what they grow and determine the kind of assistance they require.

“This is a paradigm shift in the journey of our agriculture sector. Farmer ID is one of the biggest exercises being undertaken in the country to build a proper agricultural information system,” he said.

Wangsu said the initiative was not merely about issuing a digital identity but about creating a verified system that could improve agricultural planning and ensure government benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

The minister clarified that the Farmer ID would not be treated as a land ownership document and would not establish legal ownership over any land.

Instead, it would serve as a verified record of a farmer to facilitate the delivery of agricultural services and benefits, he said.

Stressing the importance of data security and transparency, Wangsu said maintaining accurate and verified records would be crucial to the success of the initiative.

He appealed to farmers to actively participate in the registration process and cooperate with departmental field surveyors involved in farm mapping and data collection.