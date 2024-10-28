A tragic road accident occurred at Balinong Tinali in Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh, during the night on October 27.

The incident involved a collision between a parked tractor and a scooty, resulting in the death of the scooty driver, Jairam Deori.

Jairam Deori, aged 50, was a resident of Jagun Deori village in Assam. His wife, Taramai Deori, aged 45, sustained serious injuries in the accident.



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The couple was travelling towards Jagun via National Highway 215 from the Namsai side when the accident happened

Following the accident, Taramai Deori was initially taken to the government hospital in Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital for advanced medical treatment.