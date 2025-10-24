Father of deceased son files FIR alleging harassment, sexual exploitation by senior Arunachal officials

In a serious development, the father of deceased Gomchu Yekar has filed an FIR at Nirjuli Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh, accusing two senior government officers of abetment to suicide, mental harassment, sexual exploitation, and corruption.

The complaint, dated October 23, names Talo Potom, IAS officer and Special Secretary, PWD (presently posted in New Delhi), and Likwang Lowang, Executive Engineer, RWD (posted at Chiyang Tajo), as the officials allegedly responsible for driving his son to take his own life.

According to the FIR filed by Tagom Yekar, the deceased’s father, Gomchu Yekar took his life on October 23 at his rented house in Lekhi village, Papum Pare district, after enduring “unbearable mental torture, humiliation, and coercion” from the two officers. A suicide note recovered from the spot reportedly names both officials and details instances of “systematic harassment” and “abuse of authority.”

The FIR alleges that the deceased was repeatedly pressured by the accused officers to engage in corrupt practices and extend illegal favours in departmental works and funds. When he resisted, he was allegedly subjected to intimidation and psychological abuse.

The complaint also contains serious allegations of sexual exploitation. It claims that one of the accused, an Executive Engineer, maintained a forced homosexual relationship with the deceased and even offered ₹1 crore for physical intimacy. The letter further alleges that the accused officer, who is HIV positive, deliberately exposed the deceased to the virus, amounting to “criminal endangerment of life and health.”

Calling the suicide note a “dying declaration” and a key piece of evidence, the complainant has urged police to seize and send it for forensic and handwriting verification. He also requested the examination of call records and electronic communications to ensure “justice is not defeated.”

The FIR seeks registration of a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

Tagom Yekar has appealed for a thorough investigation “so that the guilty may be brought to justice and an example be set that no one, however high or mighty, is above the law.”

As of now, there has been no official response from the accused officers or the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding the allegations.