A devastating fire broke out at Parsi Parlo in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, destroying around 20 residential houses and leaving two people dead, according to preliminary information.

The fire caused extensive damage to residential properties, leaving several families homeless in the town located near the India-China border.

The identities of the deceased and the exact cause of the fire are yet to be ascertained. The total extent of the damage is also being assessed.

Further details regarding rescue operations, relief measures and the response of the district administration are awaited.