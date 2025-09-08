Fire guts two houses in Arunachal's Kaying, army intervention averts major tragedy

A devastating fire broke out in Arunachal's Kaying village, engulfing two houses and endangering lives and property. Thanks to the swift and decisive intervention of the Indian Army, the blaze was brought under control before it could spread further, averting a potential catastrophe.

The incident occurred around 3:50 pm, when Army troops received information about the fire. A team immediately rushed to the spot with available resources, including a water bowser, to contain the flames. Their prompt action ensured that the fire was doused quickly, preventing further destruction.

All civilians in the area were safely evacuated. While two houses were gutted, the troops managed to rescue several other belongings, including cars and motorcycles, from nearby compounds. The Army also extended medical assistance to one individual affected by the fire.

The timely and selfless response of the Indian Army not only saved numerous lives but also minimized property loss. Local residents have expressed deep gratitude for the bravery and dedication of the troops in protecting the community during the crisis.