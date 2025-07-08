Fire safety drill held in Arunachal's East Siang to boost emergency readiness

A joint fire safety drill was conducted at Rayang Military Station by Indian Army troops in collaboration with the Fire Services Department, Pasighat, aimed at refining response protocols and enhancing coordination and safety of lives.

The exercise followed the recent Military-Civil Fusion Seminar and reflected a shared commitment to strengthening emergency preparedness and safeguarding lives.

The drill featured a simulated fire emergency scenario to test real-time reaction, interoperability, and standard operating procedures. Fire tenders, rescue equipment, and Quick Reaction Teams were swiftly mobilized to carry out containment, evacuation, and rescue operations under realistic conditions.

Senior officials from both the Indian Army and Fire Services Department supervised the drill and lauded the professionalism and seamless coordination on display. The exercise successfully bolstered inter-agency cooperation, sharpened emergency response capabilities, and promoted a culture of safety awareness among both military personnel and civilians.

Reaffirming its commitment to preparedness and public safety, the Indian Army emphasized that such collaborative efforts exemplify robust military-civil synergy—crucial for protecting lives, vital infrastructure, and national assets in times of crisis.